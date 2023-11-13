SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in an incident at Detyens Shipyard.

Hugo Antonio, 41, died from blunt force injuries he suffered in a fall at Detyens Shipyard, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a report of an incident at the shipyard shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they were told that a worker on a ship had fallen through an open latch, according to Jacobs.

He says the man was dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

