Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday.

Jacob McClintock, 35, died from blunt force injuries sustained from the crash, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

The crash happened off of the Bennett Yard Road overpass on I-26 westbound at 12:57 a.m., according to O’Neal.

O’Neal says McClintock died on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.