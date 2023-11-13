SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Friday night crash on I-26

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
By Marissa Thompson and Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Theodore Ward Walker Jr., 67, died from injuries sustained after being struck, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

The crash happened at approximately 9:22 p.m. when a person was attempting to cross I-26 west near mile marker 209 and was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, Master Trooper Gary Miller says.

O’Neal says Walker died on the scene. Miller says the driver of the truck was unharmed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

