Deputies investigate riot, fire at SC jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 40 inmates were detained in connection with the incident.

No injuries to law enforcement or detainees were reported.

Deputies, along with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, responded to the Richland County jail at around 8 p.m., to a fire that was allegedly started by several detainees.

Investigators believe that the inmates ignited bed sheets and then armed themselves with blunt objects, “which turned into a riot,” WIS reported.

The sheriff’s department said one inmate is believed to have broken a door leading to the location of the fire.

Firefighters forced that door open and got the blaze under control, deputies said.

Deputies assisted the jail’s detention officers with securing all detainees.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month opened an investigation into the facility based on “credible allegations” that conditions there may have violated the civil rights of inmates.

Federal officials, in announcing the probe, referenced a large riot at the facility in 2021, which sent a pair of detention officers to the hospital.

The investigation into Sunday’s events is ongoing.

