SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate riot, fire at SC jail

Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday night.
By Nick Neville and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 40 inmates were detained in connection with the incident.

No injuries to law enforcement or detainees were reported.

Deputies, along with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, responded to the Richland County jail at around 8 p.m., to a fire that was allegedly started by several detainees.

Investigators believe that the inmates ignited bed sheets and then armed themselves with blunt objects, “which turned into a riot,” WIS reported.

The sheriff’s department said one inmate is believed to have broken a door leading to the location of the fire.

Firefighters forced that door open and got the blaze under control, deputies said.

Deputies assisted the jail’s detention officers with securing all detainees.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month opened an investigation into the facility based on “credible allegations” that conditions there may have violated the civil rights of inmates.

Federal officials, in announcing the probe, referenced a large riot at the facility in 2021, which sent a pair of detention officers to the hospital.

The investigation into Sunday’s events is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC/WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with Dorchester District Two said a call that came in reporting an armed person on...
Investigation shows report of armed person at Ashley Ridge to be hoax

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
VIDEO: Deputies respond to fire, riot at SC jail
We Are Family, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth in the Tri-County area is pushing for a new and...
VIDEO: Tri-County nonprofit pushes for community center serving LGBTQ+ youth
Two candidates vying for mayor of the city of Charleston will have a final chance to tell...
Cogswell, Tecklenburg to hit debate stage ahead of runoff election
Two candidates vying for mayor of the city of Charleston will have a final chance to tell...
VIDEO: Cogswell, Tecklenburg to hit debate stage ahead of runoff election