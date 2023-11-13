Early voting for 3 Charleston County runoff races begins Wednesday

SC Lottery
Early voting for three Charleston County races that have gone into a runoff begins on Wednesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Charleston County will be able to vote early in a runoff election ahead of next week’s runoff election date.

The three races facing a runoff are the Charleston mayor’s race, Charleston City Council District 9 and the a Folly Beach City Council race.

Incumbent Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will try to win a third term as mayor, but he faces former State Rep. William Cogswell, who finished four points ahead of Tecklenburg during the general election.

The two top vote-getters in Charleston City Council District 9 are William Tinkler and Make Gastin. Both are hoping to take the seat formerly held by Peter Shahid, who unsuccessfully ran in the mayor’s race.

In the Folly Beach City Council race, voters elected Katherine Houghton and Chris Bizzell to two of the three open seats, but a runoff between Billy Grooms, who brought in 14% of the vote, and Ann Peets, who brought in 13%, will decide which takes the third open seat.

Voters who live within the city limits of Charleston or Folly Beach will be able to vote in at least one of those races. Voters who live in City Council District 9 will be able to vote for that race and the mayor’s race.

Early voting for the runoff runs from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4340 Corporate Road, the organization’s new headquarters. Early voting will no longer be held at the former location on Headquarters Road in North Charleton.

Eligible residents do not need to have participated in the Nov. 7 elections to participate in the runoff elections, Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections spokesman Matt Dillane said.

Voters will not be required to provide a reason for voting early.

But the Corporate Road address is the only place voters can cast a ballot during the three-day early voting window.

The primary election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, at the normal polling locations.

