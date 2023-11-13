SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash downs power lines, causes power outage in North Charleston

North Charleston Police said a commercial vehicle hit power lines on Ashley Phosphate Road at...
North Charleston Police said a commercial vehicle hit power lines on Ashley Phosphate Road at I-26, knocking down power lines. Traffic is being rerouted until further notice.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are rerouting traffic around a crash scene Monday afternoon on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a commercial vehicle hit power lines on Ashley Phosphate Road at I-26. The vehicle knocked down the power lines and caused a power outage.

Police said they have been at the scene since approximately 12:30 p.m. That intersection remained closed at 1 p.m. while Dominion Energy crews were working to replace a power pole and restring lines.

As of 1:15 p.m., Dominion Energy showed a small power outage in the immediate area of the incident with 44 customers out. It estimated restoration time at 2:30 p.m.

Police have not said when they expect the intersection to reopen, saying they would reroute traffic until further notice.

