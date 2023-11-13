SC Lottery
Ft. Dorchester posts opening for head football coach

Football
Football(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaching spots in the Lowcountry is looking for a new permanent head coach.

Ft. Dorchester listed a job opening for a head football coach on Monday just days after their season was ended with a 2nd round playoff loss at White Knoll in the 5-A bracket.

Josh Smith served as the interim head coach for the Patriots this season following Steve LaPrad’s retirement during last offseason. Smith led the team to a 7-4 record that included wins over Berkeley, Ashley Ridge and a 1st round victory over Socastee.

LaPrad retired last offseason and took a job with Dorchester County District Two Athletics Department.

Smith told Live 5 Sports in a message that he does plan to apply for the full time position.

Ft. Dorchester has been one of the top programs in the Lowcountry and the state over the last decade. The team has won 108 games over the past 10 seasons and the opening should have a lot of interest from coaches all over the Southeast.

It becomes the 4th opening in the Lowcountry so far this offseason joining Wando, Stall and St. John’s.

