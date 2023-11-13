SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It’s a choice’: Program through Georgetown Co. church offers Bible classes for credit to middle, high schools

By Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Georgetown County School District have several electives they can choose from, and for some, they choose a daily Bible class.

“I’m definitely more of a Christian, I feel like since I’ve been in this class,” said Tessa Dieter, a student at Waccamaw Intermediate School who opted to take the elective.

Students taking the class are bussed off campus during the school day, and taken to one of the churches partnering with the program, called Students in the Word.

“We have five daily classes that are meeting for our electives and we’re serving over 100 students a day,” said Jennifer Kaylor, the program’s executive director.

That number is only growing.

Kaylor said Students in the Word is serving three schools this semester, but will add a fourth in January. Starting next fall, Georgetown High School students will also have it as an option.

Patricia Olsen has two middle schoolers currently in the program and a high schooler who will be doing it next semester.

“I feel like I have definitely noticed an improvement of, you know, how they treat others, and just you know, approach situations from a more loving perspective, and a little more patience and so forth,” said Olsen.

Both Olsen and Kaylor told WMBF News a common misconception is that the program violates the idea of a separation of church and state, or that kids are forced to take the classes. They said parents are required to give their kids permission, and students can easily choose other electives.

“The fact that it’s a choice and it’s an option, I would say there is a separation already,” said Kaylor.

Kaylor also added that the practice doesn’t have to only apply to Christianity.

“Under released time religious instruction laws, any denomination, any belief system, any religion has the same freedom that we do to be able to offer a similar program,” said Kaylor.

First Baptist Church in Georgetown is hosting an informational session about the program Monday night at 7 p.m., to learn more you can also visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash...
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning vehicle crash

Latest News

The state’s Department of Education is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a controversial plan...
SC Dept. of Education to discuss book ban policy
The state's Department of Education is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a controversial plan...
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education to discuss book ban policy
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.
$250,000 awarded to Berkeley County community organizations
A technology company that works to simplify the medical supply chain for hospital pharmacies is...
Pharmaceutical supply chain analyst moves Charleston Co. headquarters for growth
Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina is a program for pregnant and parenting teens...
VIDEO: Florence Crittenton Programs for pregnant and parenting teens receive $500,000