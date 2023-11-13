SC Lottery
Man found guilty, sentenced in connection to drug trafficking

Emanuel Williams, IV was found guilty of trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams and sentenced to 25 years in prison, Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson says.
Emanuel Williams, IV was found guilty of trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams and sentenced to 25 years in prison, Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson says.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a four-day trial, a judge has sentenced a man after being found guilty of trafficking in cocaine.

Emanuel Williams, IV was found guilty of trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams and sentenced to 25 years in prison, Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson says.

Wilson says on Nov. 10, 2020, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Vickery’s Restaurant on Shem Creek. Williams was a former employee of the restaurant and is alleged to have robbed two managers at gunpoint, firing one round into the ground upon forcing them to open the safe.

The investigation led officers to identify Williams as a suspect, Wilson says. With Williams being known for staying in North Charleston, officers from the North Charleston Police Department helped to execute a search warrant and took Williams into custody at his home.

Wilson says while investigators were on the scene they found evidence related to the armed robbery and items indicating narcotics activity, according to Wilson. When Williams was searched, he had 14.17 grams of cocaine in his pocket along with $785.

After a second search warrant in relation to the narcotics was executed when the North Charleston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit took over, Willams was charged with trafficking in cocaine, Wilson says. Based on the weight of the drugs that Williams had in his possession, the jury found him guilty of that charge.

Williams is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Wilson also notes that Williams is awaiting trial for the armed robbery and is presumed innocent of those charges.

