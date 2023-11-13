Moncks Corner Police need help to identify man in stolen credit card case

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police are still trying to identify one of two people caught on surveillance footage in the use of a stolen credit card.

Police say the images were taken on Oct. 16 as two people attempted to make several purchases and ATM withdrawals using a stolen credit card. The card had been taken from a stolen vehicle in the Foxbank neighborhood.

Two of the images show a man who is approximately 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “The North Face” written on the back. Police say he was wearing grey jeans, one slip-on shoe on his left foot and a red and white shoe on his right foot.

Moncks Corner Police are still trying to identify a man caught on surveillance footage in the use of a stolen credit card on Oct. 16. (Moncks Corner Police Department)

Capt. Lee Mixon said they have identified a woman and a vehicle shown in the other two images they released on Thursday.

Police will release the woman’s name if they formally charge her in connection with the case, Mixon said.

Anyone who can identify the man shown in the images is asked to call Lt. Matthew Hoffer at 843-719-7939 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

