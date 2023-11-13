Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested the mother of a 3-year-old child who was found after being reported missing Sunday.

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The child, Brooklyn Scott, was last seen around 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive before being found a few hours later.

RCSD said the investigation found a family member took Scott when they found the apartment door unlocked and no adult present.

Scott has been placed with her father, RCSD stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.