Neighbor worried about proposed development on Johns Island

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Planning Commission is reviewing a proposal Monday to rezone 17 acres from residential into a planned medical village on John’s Island.

Right now, the land is zoned for low-density, mixed-used residential, meaning mostly homes with some businesses.  Across the road, the land zoning changes to agricultural.

During the initial workshop presentation of this plan to staff, county staff noted that the project is on the edge of the Urban Growth Boundary and along a scenic road across the street from large single-home properties or businesses.

Staff did note they feel the scale and intensity of this development is incompatible with the area and believe it’s inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan for future land use.

Rich Thomas, who lives across the street from the land, also has major concerns.

“It’s a really bad idea for a lot of reasons. There’s wetlands on the property. They don’t have sewer access, so they are proposing to put in some sort of septic system for a huge development, so I don’t see how that’s going to work,” Thomas says. “Along with that, my property is downhill from this development so all that sewage even it goes into the ground, and the groundwater, is going to flow downhill onto my property and into the marsh.”

So far, the staff who have reviewed the plan recommend that if the zoning change is approved, it should be with the agreement that the building takes up no more than 40% of the land, among other requirements.  

Monday’s planning commission meeting is the first official time this topic is on an agenda. A public hearing where more details of the proposal will come to light is scheduled for Dec. 12.

