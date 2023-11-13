SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Two former school board officials said Monday, Nov, 28, that policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at the Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

“It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn’t immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims’ families and shooting survivors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to take alternate routes after a...
Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Savannah Highway

Latest News

The site of a fire is shown under Interstate 10, in an aerial view, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in...
I-10 fire has closed a vital part of a Los Angeles freeway indefinitely, officials warn
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies in trial against man accused of attacking him with a hammer
Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait (upper left) resigned...
Hundreds of thousands spent on Charleston Co. superintendent search, contracts
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh attorneys argue impartial jury won’t be found for financial trial