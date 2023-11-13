SC gas prices see another nickel drop over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina has fallen 4.9 cents over the past week down to $2.89 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state.

The drop puts prices in the Palmetto State 19.6 cents lower than a month ago and 37.6 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the state was set at $2.49 Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $2.65 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the gas fell 4.6 cents over the past week to an average of $3.33 per gallon. The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents lower than one year ago, based on GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.” “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”

