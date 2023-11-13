SC Lottery
St. John’s parts ways with head football coach Mike Howard after 4 seasons

Football
Football(kttc)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mike Howard is out as the head football coach at St. John’s after four seasons the school confirmed on Monday.

“The St. John’s High School community appreciates Coach Howard’s service to the football program over the past four years.” the school said in a statement. “His commitment to our student-athletes was evident, and several Islanders have gone on to play football at the collegiate level during his time here. We wish Coach Howard success in his future endeavors. Moving forward, we are committed to hiring a high-quality coach and will begin the process of hiring a new coach soon.”

Howard was hired in 2020 and led the Islanders to a 9-28 record over his tenure. This past season the team went 2-9 and was eliminated in the first round of the 1-A playoffs by Johnsonville.

The coach played collegiately at Charleston Southern and worked as an assistant at Stall and Northwood Academy before arriving at St. John’s. He also worked at CSU and Fairleigh Dickinson among others.

