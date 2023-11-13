Sunshine finally returns! How long will it last? Not long!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weekend clouds and wet weather will finally exit the area as we start out the new work and school week.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunshine. High 67.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.