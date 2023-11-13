Sunshine finally returns! How long will it last? Not long!
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weekend clouds and wet weather will finally exit the area as we start out the new work and school week.
TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunshine. High 67.
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.
