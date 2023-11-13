Sunshine returns today ahead of an unsettled week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The pesky wedge of high pressure that brought a chilly northeasterly breeze, along with clouds and showers this weekend, will erode today. As it erodes, sunshine will gradually return this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A storm system will next approach on Wednesday as an area of low pressure travels from the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida, before strengthening as it pulls away from the Southeast coast this weekend. Right now, the trends are showing an increase rain chance Wednesday and Thursday with decreasing rain chances for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be up and down this weekend w/ highs in the 60s through Wednesday followed by 70s Thursday through at least Saturday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 67, Low 46.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 66, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 63, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 74, Low 59.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73, Low 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 48.

