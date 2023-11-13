SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says

FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Whether you are driving or flying, get ready for crowds, heavy traffic and long lines this turkey day.

AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.

The big numbers don’t even include the many Americans expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

AAA says a total of nearly 55.4 million people will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. AAA estimates that 49 million Americans will be driving.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

American Airlines expects to fly 7.8 million passengers on more than 70,000 flights.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers, which would be a company record for the holiday.

Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with Dorchester District Two said a call that came in reporting an armed person on...
Investigation shows report of armed person at Ashley Ridge to be hoax

Latest News

FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - The logo of the headquarters of the US European Command (US EUCOM) is seen in the Patch...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Deputies investigate riot, fire at SC jail
Deputies are investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
VIDEO: Deputies respond to fire, riot at SC jail