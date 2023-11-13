Traffic pattern changes coming to Berkeley County road after multiple crashes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County drivers can expect to see a traffic pattern shift coming soon using signs to redirect those turning onto Black Tom Road from an extension road.

The intersection has been a point of issue for many who live and travel it regularly. A deadly crash there in February is just one of at least 20 collisions there in the last five years, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety data.

New signs are being placed and a short turn lane is being prepared. When unveiled, the signs will direct people from the extension road to slow down and move into a short, designated turn lane with a stop sign. This will create a stop and remove the need for people to yield to oncoming traffic diagonally further into the triangle-shaped road junction.

There are “Do Not Enter” signs prepared to flank the path cars coming off the extension use now.

Berkeley County and SCDOT are each working on parts of this project and did not provide an exact expected date for this change, but leaders are saying it’s a temporary fix while an even safer and more effective design is created.

It is a state road but the county is paying for the temporary changes and the final design using penny tax road funds.

In July of this year Berkeley County provided this statement on the road:

This intersection is included on the current (2022) referendum and has been tagged by County staff as a high priority due to growth in the area and safety concerns. We will work with DOT and one of our on-call consultants to begin the project by data gathering and evaluation to study design alternatives.

SCDOT has previously responded to a request for comment on this intersection with the following statement:

This intersection was included in the recently passed Berkeley County Sales Tax Referendum. At this point, the intersection is not configured for a traffic signal, so any SCDOT review would be of the signage and pavement markings. Those items have been recently addressed. The County does not have to wait on SCDOT to initiate their funding of a sales tax project to reconfigure the intersection. If that project does move forward, we would review and approve the design as a part of the usual process.

