SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a North Dakota hospital after being hit by a train while riding a horse.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at a railroad crossing.

The teenager was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed, KVLY reports.

Her mother shared an update, saying she has a concussion but is unsure on how severe it is yet. The teen, who has been in an induced coma since the accident, also has a broken tibia, fibula and clavicle.

After three hours of surgery Monday, the girl’s mother says hospital staff told her it went well.

The horse died at the scene.

The train’s personnel were not hurt, and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash...
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning vehicle crash

Latest News

The city council is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss the replacement of the Gadsdenboro...
A park in Charleston could soon get a refresh after nearly a decade of use
The city council is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss the replacement of the Gadsdenboro...
VIDEO: A park in Charleston could soon get a refresh after nearly a decade of use
King Charles III will mark his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, by busily...
Britain’s King Charles celebrates 75th birthday with full schedule as he makes up for lost time
The new Republican leader faces the same political problem that led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's...
Shutdown vote possible but House speaker's funding plan lacks support
More than a dozen detainees are facing charges after a fiery riot at a South Carolina jail,...
Fire breaks out during jail riot after inmates ignite bedsheets, officials say