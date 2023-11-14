$250,000 awarded to Berkeley County community organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community organizations are getting new grant money to further technology, education and STEM-related initiatives.

The $250,000 from Google Data Center will go to 10 different organizations.

“Google is thrilled to support these organizations with funding to help achieve their goals. Each recipient shares Google’s desire to advance critical initiatives within the community which will lead to a long-standing positive impact on both economic development and the workforce”, Amber Tillman, Head of Economic and Community Development for Google Data Centers, said. “We understand the value of technology and cannot wait to see how these grants improve outcomes for these deserving recipients.”

The 10 organizations awarded grants are the Berkeley County Library System, Carolina Youth Development Center, the Berkeley County School District, Communities in Schools of South Carolina, Healing Farms, Lowcountry Food Bank, My Sister’s House, and Trident Literary Association.

One of the recipients, My Sister’s House, said the funding will go towards providing access to computers and internet to the domestic violence victims they support.

“We are beyond grateful for the generous gift to our organization. Thanks to this contribution, we can help bridge the digital divide by providing laptops and hotspots to our clients who are moving into private housing,” Tosha Connors, CEO of My Sister’s House, said. “Access to a computer and internet is vital to successful safe and independent living for our clients and their families. This funding will make a huge difference.”

