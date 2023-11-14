SC Lottery
Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England (Gray News) – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to the death of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate during a game in England, according to multiple reports.

Adam Johnson, a Minnesota native, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers on Oct. 28 when he suffered the fatal injury, BBC reported. The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy determined he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, BBC said.

Johnson played in 13 games across two seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-2020.

