SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Barnett’s 20 points help Presbyterian beat The Citadel 71-64

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 71-64 victory over Citadel on Monday night.

Barnett added seven rebounds and five blocks for the Blue Hose (3-0). Crosby James scored 14 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor. Kaleb Scott went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (0-3) were led by AJ Smith, who posted 16 points. Madison Durr added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Citadel. In addition, Elijah Morgan had nine points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Presbyterian visits North Florida and Citadel plays North Greenville at home.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident

Latest News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 18 points as Charleston Southern beat...
Patrick scores 18 in Charleston Southern’s 102-61 romp over Johnson & Wales
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during second half of an NCAA...
South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week; Colorado crashes top 5
CSU basketball
Patrick scores 18 in Charleston Southern’s 102-61 romp over Johnson & Wales
B.J. Mack’s double-double helps South Carolina pull away early in the second half to beat VMI 74-64