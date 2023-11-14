Boil Water Advisory announced for 1K, entire Charleston Co. town

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 1,000 of its customers as well as the entire town of Lincolnville.

The advisory affects 1,000 customers in a general area bordered by Berrywood Drive, Lincolnville Road and Highway 78. All of Lincolnville is also included in the advisory.

The utility issued the advisory after a 16-inch water main was damaged by construction in the area at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday. The damage caused “a significant loss of water pressure,” spokesman Mike Saia said.

“All customers have full water pressure and are not expected to lose it again, as a full repair has already been completed,” he said.

But the advisory will remain in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink. The utility is actively collecting water samples, and once they have been delivered to the utility’s lab, it will take 16 hours for the results to be available.

Customers should boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute and then let the water cool before using for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods, brushing teeth or giving to pets.

When timing the boiling, the minute should begin when the water comes to a rolling boil.

Customers should throw away any ice made during the advisory if not made with water that was boiled.

Tap water is safe to use for all activities that do not include consumption. Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become sick if bacteria is present in the water.

Dishwashers and coffee makers do not get hot enough to kill bacteria.

Water filters may not protect against bacteria. If in doubt, boil your water.

Any customers experiencing discolored water can easily clear it by running their cold taps for up to five minutes to clear it up. If it doesn’t clear up:

Charleston Water System customers should call Customer Service at 843-727-6800.

Town of Lincolnville at 843-873-3261

For more information, call the Charleston Water System at 843-727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.

