Charleston City Council review multi-million dollar drainage projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council will review five items related to stormwater and drainage ongoing projects across the city.

The Department Head of Stormwater Management Matt Fountain says two of the most important items involve contracts for work on Phase 5 of the Spring-Fishburne drainage project and contracts for the Church Creek Resilience Project.

The Spring-Fishburne drainage system, along what’s also known as the crosstown has been in the works for years and has long been a more than 200-million-dollar plan previously approved by the council in phases.

The council will review a contract for the final phase of work on Monday, where teams will install a water pump to help the underground drainage system flush out floodwater downtown even faster than it currently flows.

“Right now that water flows out by gravity. It basically flows through the tunnel and does some very large pipes that go out into the water,” Fountain says. “Phase Five is the final phase of the project. It is installing some very large pumps between the bridges and a building to support those bumps. So that we can move water out of that drainage system, even during very high tides or very extreme rainfall.”

This phase of the project requires approval for about $37 million pump installation and a $6 million contract for construction, engineering and inspection services. Fountain estimates the pumps will be able to move about a million gallons of water every three minutes when completed.

The Church Creek Project, along Bees Ferry in West Ashley, uses some federal funds to buy back land and create a natural wetland basin for floodwater. It returns land that used to have constantly flooded buildings to a green space that will also feature park land on the high ground.

“We’ll see greatly improved performance either during our king tides and our high tides as well as during those hurricane events,” Fountain says. It will be a similar performance to what you see right now in a very low tide situation, which is what has happened over the last couple of rainstorms. We’ve seen the system drain out very quickly even if there was some initial flooding during high diversion. This will help prevent even that ponding during the high tide.”

Another major item on the agenda is the approval of a project construction contract for the Church Creek Resilience project in West Ashley. The site of the project used to house about 30 townhomes known as the Bridge Pointe community. But, due to the area’s wetland nature and overdevelopment, the buildings experienced major flooding and fell into bad shape.

“That townhome community had damage for multiple years in a row during that 2015, 2016 and 2017 period of heavy storms. The city received a federal grant from FEMA, to assist us in buying out that entire set of townhomes on about five or six acres of property. We demolished those homes, received a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant for about $1.3 million towards building a green infrastructure sell flood relief project in the area,” Fountain says.

The contract item is for $2.275 million and includes the $1.3 million National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant. The rest of the funding comes from the City Drainage Fund and Stormwater Small Projects.

“You’re going to see stormwater improvement and flood reduction by having that additional storage there,” Fountains says. “And then we’re going to kind of leverage the project into providing park space for that community. So there’ll be a playground on the side on the high ground of the site with some play structures, and then there’ll be walking trails that go throughout the site as well.”

He says the park design also features signs that explain flood management and the natural mitigation the site plans to use. Across the city, the agenda also includes items about drainage improvements in the Cooper-Jackson watershed and the Lake Dotterer Flood mitigation.

Fountain says each project takes time and money to achieve because it needs to be the right measure and needs the proper attention to detail.

“They look different in different areas of the city because different projects have the best cost-benefit returns. And cost obviously is how much money we’re spending on a project. But benefits get more complicated, right? It can be in a traditional sense, it’s just how much flood reduction are you getting. We have tried very hard as a city and as a department to say there are more benefits potentially than just flood reduction,” Fountain says.

That’s why the mechanics of the downtown projects are relegated to underground when it comes to logistics, space and needs based on sea level risk. Meanwhile, in West Ashley, the project is less directly impacted by tides and has a less expensive land cost for repurposing.

“We have to be careful that we align projects that make sense for the area that projects are being built,” Fountain says. “So in Church Creek, we’re able to add park space, we’re able to bring back these wetlands they used to be kind of the features before a lot of the subdivisions came in and helped manage the water. Downtown, we’re in a much higher land cost area where it’s very hard to buy very large pieces of land and demolish homes. We also have a lot more elevations of areas downtown on the ridges and then we do get pushed into pump stations, which are basically taking a large amount of money.”

