Class-action lawsuit filed against aluminum plant after emissions incidents

A lawsuit has been filed against a smelting plant near Goose Creek after multiple incidents that released emissions into the air.
By Michal Higdon
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit has been filed against a smelting plant near Goose Creek after multiple incidents that released emissions into the air.

This is regarding the Mt. Holly Century Aluminum plant that released white dust causing multiple complaints and worries for residents. Dozens of people reached out complaining of a gritty substance coating vehicles, plants, mailboxes and anything else outside in areas across Goose Creek.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control started looking into the four events where ‘alumina dust’ was emitted. The first was on Sept. 3, two on Sept. 16 and another on Sept. 30.

A community meeting took place on Oct. 9 to address resident concerns but many left the meeting feeling like their questions regarding the harm of the emissions were not answered.

The class-action lawsuit claims the alumina dust particulates caused residents to suffer irritation, itching, swelling, congestion, sinus issues, cough, bloody noses and headaches. The suit also states the particulates entering people’s lungs caused them to suffer shortness of breath asthma, inflammation, headaches and permanent impairment. The suit also claims the alumina dust that settled on residents’ lawns caused health issues for pets.

The residents are suing for multiple causes including trespass, nuisance, and negligence and asking for actual, nominal, compensatory, consequential and punitive damages along with attorney’s fees and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

The filing comes after the Environmental Protection Agency ruled in favor last week of a petition calling for Century Aluminum to stop polluting the air. The decision means that DHEC will have to allow more public input before making changes to the permit for the Mt. Holly Century Aluminum smelting plant.

DHEC says it is close to concluding its investigation into the release of alumina dust coming from Century Aluminum. They will provide additional details once the investigation is fully complete.

DHEC states manufacturing facilities such as Century Aluminum are required to operate within the limits of their air quality permits and other permits. These permits exist for the purpose of protecting people’s health as well as the environment, and DHEC takes permit violations seriously.

When warranted, DHEC states it assesses civil penalties to facilities that violate the conditions of their permits.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

