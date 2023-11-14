SC Lottery
Croskey scores 21, leads South Carolina State over North Florida 87-77

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 21 points helped South Carolina State defeat North Florida 87-77 on Monday night.

Croskey added five rebounds and six steals for the Bulldogs (2-1). Mitchel Taylor added 17 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and they also had three steals. Wilson Dubinsky was 3 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Ospreys (2-1) were led by Chaz Lanier, who recorded 18 points. Jah Nze added 12 points and two steals for North Florida. In addition, Dorian James had 11 points.

NEXT UP

South Carolina State plays Samford on the road on Friday, and North Florida hosts Presbyterian on Thursday.

