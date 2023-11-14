Florence Crittenton Programs for pregnant and parenting teens receive $500,000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit organization has just received $500,000 in funding from the state.

Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina is a program for pregnant and parenting teens between the ages of 15 and 21. This program is just one of 26 agencies across the United States; however, each location operates differently based on the needs of the community.

In South Carolina, the goal of the organization is to empower these young women and help them establish a life of independence.

According to their website, “Every 154 minutes a South Carolina teen gives birth. Less than 50% will finish high school, increasing the likelihood that they will live in poverty and have unstable housing.” It also states that “Teen parenting is part of the intergenerational cycle of poverty. Studies also show that young women in foster care are more likely to become homeless at an earlier age and drop out of school. Over 70 percent will become pregnant by 21.”

The Florence Crittenton home takes in these young, pregnant and parenting teens and provides them with everything they need for themselves, their children and their futures. They provide them with the basic necessities and help with things like making doctor appointments and budgeting. The program also helps them to complete their education and with workforce development.

The program runs completely off donations.

Executive Director Cheryl O’Donnell says that this is why donations, like the one they just received from the state, are so important.

“For us, this is really critical funding to allow us to continue the work that we do. As the only home in the state, this is a very expensive operation to run a home that can serve – right now 10 youth and 8 infants,” O’Donnell said. “And this is everything from providing them with a safe place to live, 24 hours a day supervision, food, diapers, clothing, transportation – everything that they need is provided.”

Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina is the only home in the state that gives this level of care to pregnant and parenting teens. O’Donnell said that there are no residential services in the state for teens who may be homeless.

Florence Crittenton began in New York in 1883. Charles Crittenton opened the home for “fallen women and wayward girls” after his four-year-old daughter died from scarlet fever. He wanted to create something to help women in her honor. In 1897, volunteers came together to help an unwed pregnant woman after hearing of a young woman’s attempt at suicide. The volunteers started to open their homes to these young women in need. After some years of success, Charles Crittenton provided financial support to begin construction on the Florence Crittenton Home and Hospital in Charleston.

The first client in Charleston was admitted in 1932. O’Donnell said that since then, they have been able to serve over 10,000 women and children in total. In 1952, the hospital and home became just a home, and labor and delivery was moved to the MUSC hospital.

O’Donnell said that they have a lot of support from the community and that is so important. She said the work they do goes beyond providing physical necessities for these young women.

“It’s critically important at this stage for young women to have this type of support,” she said. “Otherwise, they are more likely to become homeless, not graduate from high school, and their children will also end up in really difficult situations and so by providing us with this funding and allowing us to continue this work we are really breaking the cycles of poverty in the community.”

The $500,000 received from the state is the largest amount of money the program has ever received from the state. O’Donnell said this funding is crucial, and they are excited that with this amount, they may be able to help even more women in their community.

“It’s also allowing us an opportunity to really think through some alternative ways that we can support women in the community. We don’t want to just serve the residents in this house. There are so many more that need assistance. So, it allows us to look at things like community baby showers, alternative housing models and rental assistance and things like that so we can meet the needs that we are seeing that young women have,” she said.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard has been a voice for Florence Crittenton. He played a large role in providing the funding for the program. He said that he made the promise to give back to the program after they helped someone special to him in 1999, and he has kept his word.

“They actually helped somebody who was near and dear in my family. I didn’t know anything about Florence Crittenton then, but I heard it through her,” Gilliard said. “She came in here with her head down; she left with her head up. And I will always tell her anytime you’ve been through such experiences like that, that institution should be credited for not just giving a handout, but also giving a hand up and that’s what they’ve been doing through the decades and I’m very proud to honor them in such a way.”

Gilliard says that he hopes to provide even more funding for Florence Crittenton in the future.

“Florence Crittenton has always been priority one for me. Because I knew of their works and I am proud to be in a district where we have nonprofits like this because they are our unsung heroes,” he said. “The things that they do, the impact that they have on the lives of our young teenagers it is just awesome. I am honored to bring funding back to an institution that has such a wonderful history.”

O’Donnell said that because of people like Gilliard, they have many success stories like young women going on to get their masters or receiving their CNA license just days before giving birth.

“There is a lot of heart that goes into it when your state leaders identify this as a priority for them. So, for Rep. Gilliard and others to say we need to support this service for our community – that means so much to me personally because they are making that investment in not only our organization, but young women across the state,” she said.

