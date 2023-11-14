SC Lottery
Judge issues stay on release of Manigo jailhouse calls

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The release of a suspected Colleton County mass murderer’s jail calls will not be released for the time being, a judge has ruled.

Ryan Lenard Manigo is facing charges after six people, including his 11-year-old daughter, were found dead following a house fire on July 2 in the Green Pond community.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Robert Bonds issued an order blocking the release of any recordings of calls Manigo made while in jail in response to any Freedom of Information Act request until a new hearing.

Media outlets including Live 5 News sought the calls through the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Manigo’s defense team attempted to block the release of the calls, arguing they were not public information because a private company hired by the sheriff’s office records, maintains and collects the calls.

A judge ruled last month that Manigo’s jail calls were public, prompting Manigo’s attorneys to file an appeal.

The judge set a tentative hearing date of Dec. 6.

