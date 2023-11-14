Lowcountry shrimpers ask statewide, federal aid in domestic ‘dumping crisis’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry shrimpers and their supporters are working to fight the impacts of foreign production in domestic shrimping industries.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is working with small shrimping businesses to protect the future of the industry from a process called “dumping.”

Shrimp dumping is the act of bringing imported shrimp into local spaces for cheaper prices, creating what local shrimpers call “unfair competition.”

Without the advocacy from officials, some shrimpers say this could mean the end of the line, not only a job they love but an industry lasting generations.

“I have a five-year-old son,” Fourth-generation shrimper Rocky Magwood says. “I would love for him to take over and do what I do when he gets older and he gets out of school. But I’m not sure the industry will still be here if we don’t do something quickly.”

Magwood and his family have operated near Shem Creek since the beginning.

“It’s kind of scary if you see the way things are right now. You just don’t know where our industry is going,” Magwood says.

Domestic shrimp companies and their supporters say it is a loved business, but it is being squashed by larger corporations.

“They are dumping foreign shrimp in our markets at a pace which outpaces the demand for consumption in the United States,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says. “The price is going extremely low and the price to operate has never been higher.”

Magwood and his crew come out to the docks at 4 a.m. and bring stock in by noon.

Even on a good day, he says staying afloat with the current competition is a struggle.

“Everything on the boats has gone up ungodly. The price of shrimp has gone farther down than we’ve ever seen,” Magwood says.

One nearby restaurant says it has impacts on every point of operation.

What used to be hundreds of shrimp boats lining Shem Creek, now sits between one and 20.

“A lot of shrimpers have gone out of business, or next generations didn’t shrimp, so to speak. It’s gotten harder to have a supply,” Acme Lowcountry Kitchen Chef Charles Arena says.

Mount Pleasant Town Council suggests a resolution to protect the local industry by asking Governor McMaster and the US Secretary of Commerce to declare an economic disaster.

This would provide small loans or grants to help local shrimpers back onto the water.

“We don’t want to lose this way of life,” Haynie says. “These are hardworking, all-American families and we want to support them.”

“My main love is to do shrimping. I’ve done it all my life and it’s what I want to keep doing,” Magwood says.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office has been requested for a statement on the matter.

They say they will provide it after the point is finished being discussed.

