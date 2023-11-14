SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’

By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog that was rescued from harsh conditions in Euclid, Ohio, over the weekend is now recovering at a local animal shelter.

Denali was found left out in the cold. The dog could hardly lift his head or stand.

“I’d love to charge the owner with neglect on this dog,” Anne Mills, with the Euclid Animal Shelter, said.

However, Mills said first they need help finding the owner.

Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.

Mills told WOIO unfortunately, she’s seen more and more stomach-turning cases of neglect.

“I feel it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Mills said.

In 2016, Ohio House Bill 60 was signed into law making it a felony to knowingly harm a pet.

Somehow, Mills said she has seen nearly 20 more neglected dogs since January compared to last year.

The shelter is now full of other dogs facing similar horrific situations.

According to Mills, they no longer have any room at the shelter. The shelter is filled with dogs that were dumped or left behind.

“We just hope the people that have dogs in this climate and condition will call and get help, I mean we are there,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident

Latest News

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, who is seeking his third term in office, faced off with...
WATCH: Tecklenburg, Cogswell debate issues ahead of runoff election
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East