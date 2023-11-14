SC Lottery
A park in Charleston could soon get a refresh after nearly a decade of use

The city council is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss the replacement of the Gadsdenboro Park swing structure.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A park in the city of Charleston could soon get a facelift.

The city council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the replacement project for the Gadsdenboro Park swing structure.

The swings have been a source of joy for the community since the park’s opening in 2015.

However, it seems change is on the horizon.

The current project scope for the bid involves the replacement of the swing structure at Gadsdenboro Park.

This is because the structure is showing signs of wear and tear after nearly a decade of use.

The park sits on Concord Street and Gadesdenboro Street and had its grand opening in 2015.

Now, city officials are hoping for a much-needed upgrade to ensure the safety and longevity of this recreational area.

The details of the cost to the city, the funding source, and the project timeline are unknown currently until the bidding process concludes.

According to officials, Tuesday’s meeting is crucial, allowing bidders to pose questions and gain insights into the project before submitting their bids.

Bidders may mail, or hand-deliver responses to the Procurement Division.

Bids delivered to any other location will not be accepted.

Bids will be received until Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s agenda meeting kicks off at 10 a.m. at Gadsdenboro Park.

