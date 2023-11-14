Patrick scores 18 in Charleston Southern’s 102-61 romp over Johnson & Wales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 18 points as Charleston Southern beat Johnson & Wales 102-61 on Monday night.

Patrick also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (2-1). Taje’ Kelly was 7 of 10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Kalib Clinton finished 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Nathan Meshida, who finished with 14 points. Johnson & Wales also got 13 points from Kendall Wooldridge.

NEXT UP

Up next for Charleston Southern is a matchup Friday with NC State on the road. Johnson & Wales visits Presbyterian on Saturday.

