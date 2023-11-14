SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pharmaceutical supply chain analyst moves Charleston Co. headquarters for growth

A technology company that works to simplify the medical supply chain for hospital pharmacies is...
A technology company that works to simplify the medical supply chain for hospital pharmacies is investing in Charleston County as it prepares for growth.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A technology company that works to simplify the medical supply chain for hospital pharmacies is investing in Charleston County as it prepares for growth.

QuicksortRx announced it would move from the Charleston Tech Center to a 4,000-square-foot facility on Cumberland Street.

“QuicksortRx’s decision to expand its headquarters in Charleston County acknowledges the Lowcountry’s top destination reputation. We are pleased that a successful South Carolina experience prompted economic growth and the desire to stay in the community where it began,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said.

The company reduces the cost of healthcare by unifying cost, purchase and compliance information in the medical supply chain to help hospitals buy medications at a lower cost.

“Charleston is an amazing city to live and work in. I’m lucky to call this my hometown, and we couldn’t ask for a better place to grow a company. It also helps that talented people want to move here,” QuicksortRx Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Yantis said.

The $220,000 investment will add 41 jobs over the next three years and allow the company to host on-site conferences.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash...
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.
$250,000 awarded to Berkeley County community organizations
Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina is a program for pregnant and parenting teens...
VIDEO: Florence Crittenton Programs for pregnant and parenting teens receive $500,000
Charleston County School District's Health Advisory Committee member, Lisa Thomas Ross was one...
Charleston Co. School Board removes four Health Advisory Committee Members
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting