Pharmaceutical supply chain analyst moves Charleston Co. headquarters for growth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A technology company that works to simplify the medical supply chain for hospital pharmacies is investing in Charleston County as it prepares for growth.

QuicksortRx announced it would move from the Charleston Tech Center to a 4,000-square-foot facility on Cumberland Street.

“QuicksortRx’s decision to expand its headquarters in Charleston County acknowledges the Lowcountry’s top destination reputation. We are pleased that a successful South Carolina experience prompted economic growth and the desire to stay in the community where it began,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said.

The company reduces the cost of healthcare by unifying cost, purchase and compliance information in the medical supply chain to help hospitals buy medications at a lower cost.

“Charleston is an amazing city to live and work in. I’m lucky to call this my hometown, and we couldn’t ask for a better place to grow a company. It also helps that talented people want to move here,” QuicksortRx Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Yantis said.

The $220,000 investment will add 41 jobs over the next three years and allow the company to host on-site conferences.

