Rain chance to increase over the next several days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will help to send clouds, and eventually a few showers, our direction over the next couple days. Cloud cover will continue to increase for the rest of the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase over the next few days as an area of low pressure moves close to the area. It will be cloudy with a few showers possible both Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs will be down a few degrees in the low to mid 60s. The area of low pressure will redevelop off the Southeast coast Thursday into Friday. How close the storm tracks to our coast will determine how much rainfall we receive. Right now, it appears that this storm will be far enough offshore to limit the rain chances to 30% for the end of the week. A weak cold front will arrive Saturday bringing a few clouds and only a small chance of rain. Highs will top out in the 70s on Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 67, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 63, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 70, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 75, Low 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 74, Low 49.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 46.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.