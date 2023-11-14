SC Lottery
Report: How Charleston Police applied recommendations from Racial Bias Audit

A third-party progress assessment on how well the Charleston Police Department implemented the recommendations of the 2019 Racial Bias Audit was released Tuesday.(live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-party progress assessment on how well the Charleston Police Department implemented the recommendations of the 2019 Racial Bias Audit was released Tuesday.

The presentation of the assessment at Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting showed that the department can clearly document implementing 80.59% of the recommendations, with 16.41% evaluated as being currently in progress.

One of the members of the third-party review team, Dr. Robert Kahle said key findings of the review show that the department has improved data collection “dramatically” since 2019, and made community policing a central part of their operations.

However, the Racial Disparity Analysis showed that the department still has some work to do.

Dr. Kyle McLean, another member of the third-party review team said their analysis showed black drivers are stopped and warned at a higher rate than they would expect, given their proportion of the population.

He said when stops are conducted for speeding violations and alcohol violations, disparities are minimal. However, stops for other, non-moving violations generate higher disparities.

Black drivers also appear to be searched at disproportionate rates compared to white drivers, he said. For example, when a white driver is searched for probable cause, contraband is found roughly 70% of the time, but when a black driver is searched for probable cause, contraband is found roughly 53% of the time.

“This is a pretty sizable disparity that indicates that African Americans are more likely to be searched at the end of traffic stop on the basis of probable cause,” McLead said.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

