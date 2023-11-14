SC Dept. of Education to discuss book ban policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Education is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a controversial plan to regulate what students read at school.

Some state leaders have called for a universal rule to determine which books are appropriate for students while putting a blanket ban on books of certain topics.

The plan could take the power to determine what is allowed in school libraries from county school boards and transfer it to the state.

The new policy would also require school districts to have an up-to-date list of books on their websites to allow parents or guardians to file complaints requesting the removal of materials they feel are inappropriate.

The board will meet at 1 p.m. at the Rutledge Conference Center in Columbia. A period of public comment is scheduled before the board considers the first reading of the regulation, according to the agenda.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.