Teen charged in Ashley Ridge High School threat hoax

By Pilar Briggs and Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager has been charged in connection to a threat hoax at a high school.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful communication, disturbing schools, threatening students and breach of peace high and aggravated, Lt. Rick Carson says. The teenager’s name will not be released because of his age.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about an armed person being on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School, Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says.

Dorchester County deputies along with the Summerville Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the campus and began a search, Richardson says.

He says students were on campus at the time for a Saturday school program.

Out of an abundance of caution, students were evacuated from the building and released to parents around 5:30 p.m., according to Richardson.

Officials with Dorchester District Two say a call that came in reporting an armed person on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School proved to be a hoax.

The district sent a message to families Saturday night stating that students were not at risk.

It reads as follows:

“Dear Ashley Ridge Families,

This afternoon, as a result of a hoax phone call to law enforcement, activities at Ashley Ridge were briefly paused.

There was never any threat on campus. We appreciate the swift response of law enforcement.”

The teenager will be prosecuted in the Juvenile of Dorchester County Family Court, Carson says.

