Understanding the “forever chemicals” PFAS that are all around us

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Steps away from the home Willie Williams has lived in for more than 30 years lies some of the water with the most PFAS or “forever chemical” contamination in the state.

“When you hear the word chemical, that gives you a reaction like is it toxic,” he said.

According to a lawsuit filed by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Big Generostee Creek in Anderson had a recent reading showing 754 parts per trillion of forever chemicals.

“Is it toxic towards me, my family, and all the neighbors around here?” wondered Williams.

Forever chemicals have been manufactured since the mid-20th century.

“It’s what’s considered an emerging contaminant by the EPA, which is a category that encompasses things that we don’t have a ton of science about yet, but we now have the potential to cause adverse effects in humans,” said DHEC Spokesperson Ron Aiken.

Studies have shown that PFAS can cause negative effects on the liver and immune system, and we find these chemicals in everyday items from non-stick cookware to clothing.

“I think it’s really important to understand where your exposure primarily comes from,” said ReWa Operations Services Officer Angie Price.

At Renewable Water Resources (ReWa), which treats around 40 million gallons of wastewater from half a million people each day, they began testing for PFAS four years ago. Price says that about 20 percent of a person’s exposure to PFAS comes from drinking water, and the other 80 percent comes from other sources.

“It’s ubiquitous in the wastewater that we test,” she said.

Robert Hanley with Friends of the Reedy River says there’s still a lot we don’t know about these forever chemicals.

“They are man-made, not naturally occurring. And they typically do not break down in the environment,” he said.

That’s why agencies like DHEC and ReWa are developing strategies to understand the contamination in South Carolina.

“That collaboration is going to be essential, sharing information. Again, this is a global issue that we’re trying to resolve, but we’re also trying to figure out what we can do at a local level to address this,” said Price.

There are more than 12,000 different PFAS chemicals, but only a handful of those can be tested for currently.

“It is concentrated in certain areas, and we want to understand where those are and why, and so we’re still in those processes, the early stages of doing that,” said Aiken.

Until there are firm regulations and testing protocols for PFAS, what we can do to combat them will remain limited.

“It is an issue with which I am concerned,” said Hanley.

