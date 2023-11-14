SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Coroner IDs 41-year-old worker killed in Detyens Shipyard incident
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
Lowcountry truck owners ask reconsideration of ‘Carolina Squat’ modification law

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after electrical box explodes at a Home Depot
Signage is already on both ends of the Ravenel Bridge, but now more safety measures may be...
Police, SCDOT consider changes after car drives down Ravenel Bridge walking lane
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption