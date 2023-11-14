WATCH LIVE: Tecklenburg, Cogswell to debate issues ahead of runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two men fighting to lead the city of Charleston for the next for years will debate key issues Monday night.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, who is seeking his third term in office, is facing a challenge from former South Carolina Rep. William Cogswell, who represented House District 110.

Election day numbers showed Cogswell finished with 34.98% of the vote, almost three percentage points ahead of Tecklenburg’s 32.02%, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The debate airs at 7:30 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC. Live 5 News anchor Raphael James will moderate the debate.

Charleston County’s early voting is set to begin Wednesday for the runoff for the Charleston mayor’s race, Charleston City Council District 9 and for Folly Beach City Council.

Early voting for the runoff runs from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4340 Corporate Road, the organization’s new headquarters.

Eligible residents do not need to have participated in the Nov. 7 elections to participate in the runoff elections, Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections spokesman Matt Dillane said.

The primary election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, at the normal polling locations.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.