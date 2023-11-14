WATCH: Tecklenburg, Cogswell to debate issues ahead of runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two men fighting to lead the city of Charleston for the next for years debated key issues Monday night.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, who is seeking his third term in office, faces a challenge from former South Carolina Rep. William Cogswell, who represented House District 110.

Election day numbers showed Cogswell finished with 34.98% of the vote, almost three percentage points ahead of Tecklenburg’s 32.02%, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Under the rules of the debate, each candidate had 90 seconds for opening statements, one minute for answers to each question, followed by a one-minute rebuttal by the other candidate. The first candidate would then have a final 30-second rebuttal.

Each candidate received a one-minute, forty-five-second closing statement.

Tecklenburg began the debate saying that it has been an honor to serve as mayor for eight years. He said he has four priorities for his third term.

“Number one is public safety, because I believe the number one job of your local government is to keep you safe. Number two, we’ve certainly discovered that rising sea level and storm water is an existential threat to our city,” Teckleburg said. “And we’re working on so many fronts to create a more resilient and safe city from storm water and sea level rise. Third, affordable housing is is at a crisis level y’all in the whole low country. I believe it’s become a limiting factor to our economic future. And lastly, our overall quality of life. I’m so proud we built parks. Thanks for voting for the parks referendum. We’re going to build even more and work on our traffic and transportation as well.”

Cogswell began his remarks praising the other candidates in the mayor’s race for their positive campaigns, accusing Teckenburg of running a negative campaign that included making up things about him.

“But look, folks, my platform has been pretty straightforward: Smart, safe sound. How we’re growing, I think is pretty critical. Public Safety: something that the mayor just mentioned. I think we have a lot of work to do there,” Cogswell said. “And then sound governance just basically how the city functions. I think a lot of improvements can be made. So I got in this race to run a positive campaign bring about change by bringing people together on common ground and common issues to move our city forward.”

Charleston County’s early voting is set to begin Wednesday for the runoff for the Charleston mayor’s race, Charleston City Council District 9 and for Folly Beach City Council.

Early voting for the runoff runs from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4340 Corporate Road, the organization’s new headquarters.

Eligible residents do not need to have participated in the Nov. 7 elections to participate in the runoff elections, Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections spokesman Matt Dillane said.

The primary election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, at the normal polling locations.

