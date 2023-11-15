SC Lottery
19-year-old woman accused of killing romantic rival in love triangle

Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with...
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with the same man.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Arizona woman is accused of shooting and killing a romantic rival last month.

According to Phoenix police, Chamille Tapia-Hernandez got into an argument with 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a shed in the backyard of a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 31.

The argument escalated, and police said Tapia-Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Gomez in the stomach.

A man that both women were reportedly dating ran from the shed after the shooting, along with Tapia-Hernandez.

First responders arrived and took Gomez to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said they later caught up with Tapia-Hernandez and took her into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Tapia-Hernandez denied being romantically involved with the man, but she claimed the man’s girlfriends were jealous that she was allowed to stay with him at the shed.

Tapia-Hernandez is facing a charge of second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

