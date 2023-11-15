SC Lottery
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop

Cpt. Laura Kondor provides an update to an early-morning fire in North Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire at North Charleston body shop Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to West Montague Paint and Body just before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found smoke and flames coming from the back building.

The fire closed the 3000 block of West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.

Cpt. Laura Kondor said two people were taken to the hospital. One person jumped from the second floor of the building and was being treated for possible fractures.

A second person walked out of the first floor of the building and was being treated for smoke inhalation, Kondor said.

Investigators were still working to find the cause of the fire but firefighters were unable to enter the building because the roof and sides of the building collapsed, Kondor said.

Firefighter battle a fire at West Montague Paint and Body Wednesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital.(North Charleston Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

