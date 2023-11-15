SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

6-year-old dies 2 months after neighbor allegedly beat him with baseball bat

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for...
According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for more than 60 days before succumbing to his injuries this week.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Gray News) – A 6-year-old Texas boy who was allegedly attacked by his neighbor with a baseball bat in September has died.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for more than 60 days before succumbing to his injuries this week.

His father said Jeremy had been improving and medical staff was planning to extubate him this week, but he suddenly took a turn for the worse.

His father said Jeremy had been improving and medical staff was planning to extubate him this...
His father said Jeremy had been improving and medical staff was planning to extubate him this week, but he suddenly took a turn for the worse.(GoFundMe)

His father said Jeremy had a “neural storm” unlike ever before, and then his heart stopped. He was unable to be revived.

Court documents obtained by KEYE show Jeremy suffered multiple injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat on Sept. 11 in his Georgetown home.

Jeremy’s neighbor, 39-year-old Daniel Logan, was identified as the suspect. At the time of the alleged attack, Logan was charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a felony complaint against Logan, a detective was told by medical staff that Jeremy “suffered multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma.”

The court documents also stated that Logan “struck a 6-year-old child in the head with a baseball bat in a manner to where it was used as a deadly weapon.”

Logan is also accused of hitting his mother in the face with the bat, cutting her forehead, injuring her eye and knocking out a tooth. She is in the process of recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia

Latest News

The City of Goose Creek approved a more than $85 million budget for 2024.
Goose Creek City Council approves 2024 budget
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov....
Trump abandons his bid to move his New York hush-money criminal case from state to federal court
A Lowcountry pool contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars, not finishing the work,...
Lowcountry pool contractor files for bankruptcy, customers still out thousands
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia