Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 1,000 of its customers as well as the entire town of Lincolnville has been lifted.

The utility said it canceled the advisory, which affected 1,000 customers in a general area bordered by Berrywood Drive, Lincolnville Road and Highway 78 as well as the entire town of Lincolnville, shortly after 9 a.m.

Damage to a 16-inch water main caused by construction in the area at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday caused “a significant loss of water pressure,” prompting the advisory, spokesman Mike Saia said.

Bacteriological test results confirmed the water is safe to drink and customers can return to normal water use.

For more information, call the Charleston Water System at 843-727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.

