SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville

The Charleston Water System issued a precautionary boil water advisory after construction crews damaged a water main.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 1,000 of its customers as well as the entire town of Lincolnville has been lifted.

The utility said it canceled the advisory, which affected 1,000 customers in a general area bordered by Berrywood Drive, Lincolnville Road and Highway 78 as well as the entire town of Lincolnville, shortly after 9 a.m.

Damage to a 16-inch water main caused by construction in the area at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday caused “a significant loss of water pressure,” prompting the advisory, spokesman Mike Saia said.

Bacteriological test results confirmed the water is safe to drink and customers can return to normal water use.

The Charleston Water System says 1,000 customers who live in an area bordered by Berrywood...
The Charleston Water System says 1,000 customers who live in an area bordered by Berrywood Drive, Lincolnville Road, Highway 78, and the entire Town of Lincolnville were under a boil water advisory which has since been lifted.(Charleston Water System)

For more information, call the Charleston Water System at 843-727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
Lowcountry truck owners ask reconsideration of ‘Carolina Squat’ modification law
Charleston County School District's Health Advisory Committee member, Lisa Thomas Ross was one...
Charleston Co. School Board removes four Health Advisory Committee Members

Latest News

Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Cpt. Laura Kondor provides an update to an early-morning fire in North Charleston.
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: North Charleston Fire updates early-morning fire
VIDEO: Crews respond to structure fire in North Charleston
Early voting for three Charleston County races that have gone into a runoff begins on Wednesday.
Early voting for 3 Charleston County runoff races begins Wednesday