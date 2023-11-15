Charleston Police receive community feedback on policing following audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has new insight into citizens’ perspectives of their policing following the 2019 Racial Bias Audit.

Results were released Tuesday from an online community survey done in collaboration with the Citizen’s Police Advisory Council.

The results show competing expectations from the community of its police department, Jill Eidson, the Director of Research and Procedural Justice for the department, said.

Some respondents emphasized the importance of fair treatment and less enforcement for certain offenses, while others wanted more visibility of officers.

“While we are confident the police department does the best it can to be fair and exercise integrity in all of its’ actions, the community does want to see us perform the actions of enforcement and keep the community safe,” Eidson said, “I think it’s just interesting to hear the different expectations from different areas of the community.”

Participants indicated they want to see more officers in the community visibly enforcing the law, especially when it comes to traffic enforcement.

Eidson said increasing officer visibility will take further strategy and discussion, to determine the areas people feel they don’t see officers enough.

“It might just take us putting out more information about some of the tactics that we’re doing, some of the strategies that the department is implementing to keep people safe, so even if they don’t see an officer, they know the overall plan for community safety in that area,” Eidson said.

She said the people who indicated they had recent interactions with officers rated them positively for politeness and friendliness.

“The department gets very high ratings in terms of respect and courteousness and professionalism in how they do their jobs,” Eidson said.

Survey Method

Eidson said the survey was posted on the department’s website and social media accounts, sent to media outlets and neighborhood associations, and QR codes were printed on officers’ business cards that linked to the survey. She said officers also distributed flyers, and signs were posted near events and public libraries. It was also translated into Spanish.

The survey, which launched in late July, had 1,184 recorded responses.

Around 85% of respondents were white, 8% black, and 1% Hispanic. Eidson said more than half of the responses came from residents of West Ashley and Daniel Island.

“The survey does skew older and more likely to be white than the residents of the city of Charleston,” Eidson said.

It was important to know the race and gender of the respondents because the survey was following the Racial Bias Audit, Paul Tamburrino, the Chairperson of the Citizens Police Advisory Council, said.

“We want to know that up front, but we also want to make sure people understood that they didn’t have to provide that to answer the questions,” Tamburrino said.

He said he believes such a large portion of responses came from Daniel Island and West Ashley because their council members promoted it, and that he’s not surprised that the results skewed older because the survey required patience.

“It’s a long survey,” he said, “We’re also in the era of, ‘give me the information right now, let me answer in two or three questions.’”

People that typically respond to surveys have a vested interest, and either have a positive or negative opinion on the topic, he said.

“So, we wanted to make sure that we tailored the questions not to any particular group, and that we could get a diverse group of answers from both the promoters and the detractors,” Tamburrino said.

The full report is available, here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.