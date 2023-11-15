CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS: Charleston Co. teacher wants home upgrade for classroom pet

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One high school science teacher is looking for a new, upgraded home for a special classroom pet for her students.

Abigail Reeves works at James Island Charter High School and teaches ninth through 12th graders in a variety of environmental science classes. Reeves has been teaching at James Island Charter for three years and specializes in Advanced Placement Environmental Science, College Prep Environmental Science and College Prep Biology. Reeves believes science is an easy subject to make interesting because it’s so hands-on.

“I think students enjoy how interactive science is and how it takes into account a bunch of different subjects,” Reeves says.

Reeves loves teaching science and she wants her students to learn how to apply science to their everyday lives. But along with science, Reeves says their classroom Guinea pig, Bob, has become an essential part of their classroom environment. Reeves says their class pet teaches her students empathy while providing them with emotional support.

Though Bob’s home has served its purpose, she says it’s time for the guinea pig’s home to get a makeover.

“He needs a better home than what we have now so we’re just wanting to do an upgrade.” Reeves says. “Get him a nicer guinea pig cage, as well as just some food and everything for him. Which is what we’re doing: a home makeover for the guinea pig.”

Reeves says Bob teaches her students what routines look like, accountability, and how to care for others. One thing Reeves says she enjoys seeing from the start of the semester to the very end is student growth and the relationships she gets to build.

“So to see their career interest grow and just to help get them where they need to be,” Reeves says. “I just want them to be successful, at the end of the year, at the end of the semester if they’re successful and that’s my driving force.”

Click here to donate to help Reeves and her students with a new home for their furry friend.

Donations made through Donors Choose are tax-deductible. When a project is fully funded, Donors Choose purchases all the requested items and ship them directly to the teacher.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.