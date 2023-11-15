Crews respond to structure fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near International Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are asking motorists to avoid West Montague Avenue and International Boulevard.

The agency said the 3000 block of West Montague Avenue is shut down because of the fire.

❗️Avoid West Montague and International Blvd❗️



The 3000 block of West Montague is shut down due to a structure fire. Fire crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/u6emRzNB5A — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) November 15, 2023

