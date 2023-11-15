SC Lottery
Crews respond to structure fire in North Charleston

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near International Boulevard Wednesday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near International Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are asking motorists to avoid West Montague Avenue and International Boulevard.

The agency said the 3000 block of West Montague Avenue is shut down because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

