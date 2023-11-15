SC Lottery
Crime stats trend downward in North Charleston

Recent statistics released by the North Charleston Police Department show a downward trend in...
Recent statistics released by the North Charleston Police Department show a downward trend in crime when comparing January-October of this year to 2022.(live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent statistics released by the North Charleston Police Department show a downward trend in crime when comparing January-October of this year to last year.

For violent crime, murders are down 17%, rapes dropped 6% and robberies decreased 28%. When looking at gun violence, assaults with firearms decreased 14%, the number of victims shot dropped 17% and violent crimes with firearms went down 28%.

North Charleston Deputy Chief Karen Cordray says the department has taken on a more direct approach that has contributed to this decline.

“We take a look at where a lot of the shootings occur, is it a predominant area of the city, and we saturate it with officers, and we get into the community and talk to some of the community members and see what they can tell us about what’s going on in their neighborhoods,” she said.

She said this year the department partnered with non-profits to work with students for preventative measures.

“Trying to help them learn how to deal with issues, rather than let it become violent,” Cordray said. “So, trying to address the root causes of it is going to be the whole thing.”

Cordray believes these numbers could help improve perceptions about safety in the city and explains that many of the murders they work with are personal, and not random acts of violence.

“If I’m looking for you and you and I have beef, wherever I happen to find you is where I’m going to take my revenge,” she said. “So, that’s a big thing because a lot of people come to North Charleston, so that could be another thing that contributes to sometimes people getting that stigma that a lot of things happen in North Charleston, but we’re a very big city.”

Violent crime arrests are up 12% and gun arrests are up 13%, according to the department. Cordray says they are committed to continuing this downward trend to make the City of North Charleston a safer place.

